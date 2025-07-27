Absolute Drama At Old Trafford! Team India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Steer Match To An Exciting Draw Against England

In an absolute tug of war at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, the Shubman Gill-led Team India sealed a stunning draw against England. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar sealed their respective centuries in the fourth test match at Manchester amid England's brewing frustration after the batters had initially declined to shake hands for a draw.

Team India scored 425 runs in their second innings, courtesy of the clinical innings by Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Jadeja and Sundar. A spectacular match-saving effort saved them from embarrassment. However, England Cricket still holds the lead against India when they would lock horns in the fifth and final test match.