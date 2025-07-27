Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Absolute Drama At Old Trafford! Team India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Steer Match To An Exciting Draw Against England

Updated 27 July 2025 at 22:21 IST

Absolute Drama At Old Trafford! Team India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar Steer Match To An Exciting Draw Against England

Team India sealed a thrilling draw at Old Trafford, with centuries from Jadeja and Sundar. Gill’s side scored 425 runs in the second innings, setting up a tense finale in the 5th Test vs England.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja
Washington Sundar celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the final day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

In an absolute tug of war at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, the Shubman Gill-led Team India sealed a stunning draw against England. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar sealed their respective centuries in the fourth test match at Manchester amid England's brewing frustration after the batters had initially declined to shake hands for a draw.

Team India scored 425 runs in their second innings, courtesy of the clinical innings by Captain Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Jadeja and Sundar. A spectacular match-saving effort saved them from embarrassment. However, England Cricket still holds the lead against India when they would lock horns in the fifth and final test match.

More to follow… 

Published 27 July 2025 at 22:21 IST