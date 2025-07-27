India All-Rounder Nitish Reddy Clarifies Position as Sunrisers Hyderabad Departure Rumors Escalate: ‘Some Things Deserve Clarity.'

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Nitish Reddy plays a shot during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium | Image: ANI

Nitish Reddy has debunked all reports suggesting that he was seeking a way out of the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2026 season. In a social media post, the Indian all-rounder has admitted that his connection with the IPL franchise is based on shared passion and trust, something they have developed over the years.

Nitish Reddy Refutes All Claims Of Seeking A Move Out Of SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad helped Nitish Reddy display his cricketing potential in the Indian Premier League. The Indian all-rounder shone through in the IPL 2024 season, which helped him earn a spot on the Indian national cricket team.

Reddy made his India debut in T20Is against Bangladesh, followed by a memorable performance in red-ball cricket against Australia in the fourth match at the MCG.

However, Reddy did not have a fruitful IPL 2025 season with SRH. The franchise had also struggled to perform, with the all-rounder scoring just 182 runs and picking three wickets in the 13 matches he played.

Recently, multiple reports have suggested that Nitish Reddy could be on his way out of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Indian all-rounder was quick to dismiss the chatter with a statement on social media.

"I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity. My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team," Nitish Reddy tweeted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Nitish Reddy Suffers Knee Injury, Ruled Out Of England Series

Nitish Reddy featured in the ongoing Anderson-Teandulkar Trophy series and featured in two matches. The all-rounder picked up three wickets and scored 45 runs. However, the 22-year-old suffered a knee injury ahead of the fourth test at Old Trafford, which effectively ruled him out of the entire series.

"All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home, and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," the BCCI wrote in a statement.