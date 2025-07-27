BCCI Mulls Significant Coaching Reshuffle After Team India's Campaign In Asia Cup 2025: Reports

The performance of Team India in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is expected to trigger an overhaul of the coaching staff. India's recent performance in the past three matches has put Gautam Gambhir's coaching staff under the scanner. While the head coach remains safe, nothing can be said for Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been taking note, and a change seems inevitable in the team's support staff.

BCCI Expected To Overhaul Team India Support Staff

Team India has struggled in Test cricket, be it against New Zealand at home or Australia during the away series. Even though the Indian side is in a transitional phase with Shubman Gill now at the helm, their continued struggles against England in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series were imminent.

The BCCI looks 'hell-bent' on bringing changes after Team India's continued struggles in Test cricket, as per reports. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel will be under the scanner, and a decision is expected to be announced ahead of the West Indies Tests at home.

"Bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate are in the immediate line of fire once the BCCI initiates a review at the end of the series," sources said to The Telegraph.

Notably, Abhishek Nayar had suffered the axe despite India's stellar performance in the Champions Trophy, where they defeated New Zealand to win the title. The BCCI's decision stemmed from the team's abominable 3-1 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series.

Kuldeep Yadav's Exclusion A Big Talking Point In the Ongoing Series

One of the biggest talking points from the fourth test was the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav from the fourth test match at Old Trafford. Questions were rampant over the wrist spinner's exclusion, and many believe that he could have made a difference in Team India's lacklustre bowling. The coaches may face ire for the same, as sources believe it could have consequences.

“The coaches always talk of balance, but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences,” the source added, as per reports.