ACB Likely To Drop Rashid Khan As Skipper After Afghanistan's Flop Show In T20 World Cup 2026: Report

T20 World Cup 2026: Star bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan’s captaincy role in T20Is is under scrutiny after Afghanistan’s poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Afghanistan was placed in Group D alongside South Africa, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Canada. The team failed to qualify for the Super Eights, making an early exit from the tournament.

Afghanistan finished third in Group D with four points and a net run rate of +0.889. Their only two victories came against UAE and Canada, while they suffered defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

Rashid Khan Likely To Captaincy Role In T20Is

According to a report from local media outlet Amu TV, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is planning to remove Rashid Khan as T20I captain.

Ibrahim Zadran is reportedly the frontrunner to take charge if Khan is removed. The report further stated that the ACB had considered changing the captain before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026 but decided against it.

Sources claim that Zadran has not yet accepted the offer to lead the Afghan side in T20Is. However, no official statement has been released by the ACB.

Rashid Khan's Stats In T20Is

Rashid Khan made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. Since then, he has played 115 matches, claiming 193 wickets at an average of 13.73 and an economy rate of 6.04. With the bat, he has scored 622 runs in 70 innings at a strike rate of 132.34 and an average of 14.80.