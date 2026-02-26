Jasprit Bumrah Nears Rare Career Milestone As India Prepare For Zimbabwe Clash In T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will square off against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the upcoming Super Eight clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 26.

It is a must-win fixture for the Men in Blue in order to qualify for the semi-finals of the prestigious ICC event. India enter this match after a devastating 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22. That loss ended India’s 12-match winning streak in the T20 World Cup.

India have been placed in Group 1 of the Super Eight, along with West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Currently, the Men in Blue occupy third place in the table with a net run rate of -3.800 and are yet to secure their first points in the Super Eight. Meanwhile, the West Indies hold the top spot in Group 1 with two points and a net run rate of +5.350.

Jasprit Bumrah Poised For Elusive Career Milestone

In the upcoming match, India will rely heavily on Jasprit Bumrah, who will spearhead the pace attack. Bumrah is also chasing a rare career milestone in international cricket.

The 32-year-old is just three wickets away from reaching the 500-wicket mark in international cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah's Numbers In International Cricket

In Tests, Bumrah has claimed 234 wickets at an economy rate of 2.77 and a bowling average of 19.79 in 52 matches and 99 innings. In ODIs, he has played 89 matches and taken 149 wickets at an economy rate of 4.59 and a bowling average of 23.55. In T20Is, he has featured in 91 matches, picking up 114 wickets at a bowling average of 18.27 and an economy rate of 6.49.