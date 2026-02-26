Dasun Shanaka Makes Unprecedented Call For Government Intervention In Wake of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Disappointment

Dasun Shanaka walks into the field after loosing the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo | Image: AP

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has called for government action in curbing the negativity and criticism towards the team's performance, calling it crucial to stop the noise for the players of the future.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka have crashed out of the T20 World Cup semi-final race following consecutive losses to Zimbabwe, England and New Zealand. The 61-run defeat to the Blackcaps in the Super 8 effectively eliminated them from contention.

Dasun Shanaka Urges Government Intervention After Sri Lanka's Disappointing T20 World Cup Campaign

Dasun Shanaka has reasoned that negativity is one of the key reasons affecting the Sri Lankan players despite their efforts to remain positive, irrespective of the situation, and called it a monumental failure for Sri Lankan cricket.

The Sri Lanka skipper called for government action to stop the negativity for the game's betterment for the future in the region. He also expressed that while everyone would be concerned after their loss, there has been more negativity instead of what needs to be done to make things right.

"A lot of times, what we see and hear are negative things. No matter how we, as cricketers, try to stay positive, there is negativity outside. That's a big loss for Sri Lankan cricket.

"Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns. More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it, that's better for their mental health," Dasun Shanaka said.

Dasun Shanaka Apologises To Sri Lankan Fans Following Recent Super 8 Loss

The Lankan Lions weren't at their best in the lead-up to the marquee event, with poor results in white-ball cricket heightening criticism over the team's performance.

Following the team's exit from the semifinal race, Dasun Shanaka expressed regret and apologised to Sri Lankan fans for not doing justice to their desire to reach the semifinal.