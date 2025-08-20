Adam Zampa Penalized By ICC, Australia Spinner Found Guilty Of Code Breach During 1st ODI vs Proteas Men

Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

Adam Zampa, the leg-spin bowler for Cricket Australia, has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his recent actions during the ODI bilaterals against South Africa.

The Aussie cricketer was found guilty of the ICC's code of conduct for Players and player support personnel, which involves the “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

Adam Zampa committed a Level One code breach during the match, resulting in a significant penalty for the Australian cricketer.

Adam Zampa Penalized By The ICC For Level One Offence During AUS vs SA 1st ODI

The moment happened during the 37th over of the 1st ODI match between Australia and South Africa in Cairns. Adam Zampa was left frustrated after a misfield and overthrow happened from his delivery, and he used obscene language.

Adam Zampa's voice was captured on the stump mic and also heard on the broadcast, resulting in a level one penalty for his actions.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points," the statement from the ICC read.

An official hearing was not required since Adam Zampa had admitted to his offence and accepted the official sanction, as proposed by the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees representative Andy Pycroft.

South Africa Secure 1-0 Lead Over Australia In ODI Series

After losing the T20I series 2-1, South Africa pulled off a stunning turnaround in the ODI series opener against Australia at the Cazalys Stadium.

Aiden Markram's 82-run knock and captain Temba Bavuma's 74-ball 65 set the tone of the competition from the start. Matthew Breetzke also contributed with a 57-run knock as the Proteas Men took the score to 296.8.

While it looked like Australia would chase the target down, SA's Keshav Maharaj webbed a lethal spin trap. The Proteas Men's spinner took a five-wicket haul to make things complex for the hosts as they collapsed heavily.