Robin Uthappa Dishes Out Fire Over BCCI’s ‘Strange’ Decision To Snub Shreyas Iyer From Asia Cup Squad

Robin Uthappa, the former Indian cricketer, has called out the BCCI for neglecting him from India's Asia Cup squad. He claimed that not having Iyer in the Indian side's T20 fold felt unusual.

The former Indian cricketer added that Iyer deserves the spot and can only hope to see him as part of the side as the path leads to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Robin Uthappa Slams BCCI’s Baffling Snub of Shreyas Iyer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in September 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav continues to lead the side, while Shubman Gill has been elected as the vice-captain for the tournament.

However, Shreyas Iyer failed to find a spot in the team despite his proven numbers for Team India in limited-overs cricket. He also put up a solid performance in the IPL, where he led the Punjab Kings to the final.

Robin Uthappa voiced his concern over the BCCI's draconian move, pointing out that not having Shreyas Iyer despite being a proven match-winner was strange.

"There are around 18 T20I’s to go before India play the next #T20WC; not having #ShreyasIyer who was integral in helping you win the CT seems strange. But one can only hope that he gets into this side soon coz he deserves it! I hope they have communicated to him about his exclusion," Robin Uthappa tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

It Would Be A Tough Road For Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer last featured for India in T20Is against Bengaluru, scoring a half-century in the match at Bengaluru.

The Indian cricketer has been a proven match-winner in T20 cricket, where he secured the IPL title with KKR in IPL 2024 and then led Punjab Kings to the final in the 2025 season.

After Shreyas Iyer was not picked in the team, the chief selector said in the press conference that it was not his fault, but neither was it theirs. Agarkar added that he would have to wait for his chance.