More Trouble For Virat Kohli? Ex-Skipper's Arch-Rival Returns As Australia Shake Up Squad Ahead Of 2nd ODI Against India in Adelaide

Ahead of the 2nd ODI against India in Adelaide, Australia have made some key changes to the squad. Alex Carey and Adam Zampa have been included in the squad while Ben Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the remainder ODI series with an injury in the left calf sustained during the New Zealand series earlier this month.

Matthew Kuhnemann has also left the squad, but the left-arm spinner will return in time for the five-match T20I series. Carey's return means Josh Philippe could lose his place in the team despite a strong showing in the 1st ODI. India lost the rain-curtailed series opener by seven wickets in Perth.

How Teams In Adelaide Have Performed

Josh Inglis will join the squad ahead of the 3rd match in Sydney. Adelaide is known for its traditional batting surface, and a run-fest could be expected. India have only won two out of six matches at Adelaide Oval so far.

The last time India faced Australia at this venue, Virat Kohli scored a century as India chased down 299 runs with four balls to spare. Australia didn't taste victory when they faced Pakistan in the last ODI match here. India haven't lost in their last five ODI matches in Adelaide, while the team batting second won the match in the last six out of the eight matches.

Pacers do get assistance at the start of the match, but as the match progresses, it tends to offer turn and spin. India might opt for a spinner in place of a fast bowler and Kuldeep Yadav might get the nod.

Australia Squad For 2nd ODI