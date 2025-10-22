Australia Legend Demeans Sachin Tendulkar; Makes Bizarre Claim: 'Probably be About 5,000 Runs'

India vs Australia: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is considered to be the epitome of batsmanship. He is arguably the best to have ever held a bat. Be it his records or achievements, his numbers surely prove a point. Ahead of the 2nd ODI at Adelaide, an ex-Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, popularly known as Mr. Cricket - has made a stunning claim. It is no secret that Hussey was a late starter and hence he has claimed that had he started at the time when Tendulkar did, he would have ended up scoring 5000 runs more than the Indian stalwart. While he makes this claim, he jokingly also states that it was a dream.

‘Probably be about 5,000 runs past Sachin Tendulkar’

"I've thought about it a lot. I'd probably be about 5,000 runs past Sachin Tendulkar, the leading run-scorer in the game. Most centuries, most wins, most Ashes wins, and the most World Cup wins, probably all those things. And then, unfortunately, I wake up in the morning and it's just a dream. I would have loved an opportunity earlier, but the good thing for me was that when I got picked, I had a great understanding of my game." Hussey said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel.

SRT's Surreal Stats

Tendulkar happens to be the first and only player to score 100 international centuries, holding the record for the most runs in both Tests (15,921) and ODIs (18,426), and being the first to score a double century in a One Day International (ODI).