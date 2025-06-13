Advantage England Sans Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma? Monty Panesar Makes Bold Remark Ahead of Headingley Test

India vs England: How much of an impact would the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have in the upcoming five-match Test series against England? This will have an answer after the series is over. But ahead of the opening Test starting June 20, former England cricketer Monty Panesar made a bold remark. Claiming that England would benefit in their absence, Panesar also predicted that an inexperienced Indian team may collapse.

‘Possible that India will collapse’

“England will benefit from the fact that Virat and Rohit are not playing. Their experience could have been used for India. But they are inexperienced. What happens with inexperience?... How will India play against England? We know how England can play. It's possible that India will collapse," Panesar told ANI.

Panesar is not exactly wrong when he makes a comment of such magnitude. Panesar's remark also shows how important Kohli and Rohit were to India's red-ball ambitions.

Panesar went onto lavish praise on India's newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill and reckoned he would have to take up the responsibility following the retirements of the two big stars.

“I think Shubman Gill will be a good captain. He will bat well with responsibility. I think he will bat well with responsibility," he added.

Ind vs Eng - Who Start Favourites?

It is difficult to pick who start favourites as India is a team in transition and they would be up against the hosts, who know the conditions well.