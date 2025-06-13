'Was A Little Bit Nervous': India's Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Left Uneasy Due To Young Squad's Lack Of Red Ball Experience Ahead Of IND vs ENG Series

The Indian Cricket Team are all set to take on England in a five match Test series which will also kick off India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The Indian Test side is currently in a transitional phase following the sudden retirements of legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With a young side travelling to England, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India will be looking to regain their momentum in Test cricket and bounce back and hopefully win their first WTC Title.

However, ahead of the series bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed that he was a bit nervous due to the squad's lack of experience in red ball cricket.

India's Young Squad Lacks Red Ball Experience Believes Morne Morkel

The Indian Cricket Team which has travelled to England features a lot of young players with Ravindra Jadeja being the senior most player in the side. Morne Morkel opened up on how he felt a bit nervous due to the squad's lack of experience in red ball cricket. However he revealed that seeing the team train over the past couple of days was a pleasing sight for him.

"All in all, happy with the start so far. I was a little bit nervous in terms of the lack of red ball we've played but seeing how the guys are moving around and training in the last three days is a pleasing sight. We have a fantastic group. There's some quality energy and that's what you need. You need to go into a Test series confident and have that team spirit," said Morne Morkel ahead of the series against England.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Red Ball Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team is one of the most dominant sides in Test cricket, however they are still yet to win their first ever World Test Championship title. India have played the WTC final twice but failed to win it even once. India were all set to make it to their third WTC final, however due to back to back losses against New Zealand and Australia, India missed their chance.