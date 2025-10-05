AFG vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch As Bangladesh Look To Clean Sweep Afghanistan

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan, who were the semi-finalists of the 2024 edition of the World T20, are not having a good time in the shortest international format. After being knocked out from the Asia Cup, Afghanistan locked horns with Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. Bangladesh are without the services of their regular skipper, but it hasn't affected them in any way.

Bangladesh have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series, and they are now looking to clean sweep Afghanistan in the third and final match of the series. Bangladesh won the first game by 4 wickets, and they later followed it up with a 2-wicket win against Rashid Khan and his side.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The third Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I match will be played on Sunday, October 5, 2025

At what time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I start?

The third Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I match will get underway at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match be played?

The third Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match?

The third Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I will be telecasted on Eurosport.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match in India?

The third Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode application and website.

What are the squads for the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?