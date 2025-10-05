India Start To Road To World Cup 2027, Here's The List Of ODI Series And Matches Shubman Gill Will Captain After Replacing Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket is currently in a transitional phase, and everybody is trying their best to navigate through such challenging time. The Indian Test team went through a massive overhaul after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring.

Ahead of another Australian tour later this month, Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both haven't played international cricket for nearly seven months now, and they will now return after 200 days to play under Shubman Gill's captaincy.

Indian Team Management's Massive Step Towards Uniform Captaincy

With two World Cups to be played in the next two years, the Indian team management feels that having three captains for three different formats isn't feasible and is now the ideal way out. India have always been a country who have had the same captain across formats, and this isn't something new that is happening.

"It is very difficult to have three different captains for three formats, in terms of not just selectors but more importantly even for the coach, to plan with three different people is never easy," said Chairman of selectors. Shubman Gill has two years from now to get the Indian team ready for the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup that will be played in South Africa. The 'men in blue' are scheduled to play 27 ODIs till the ODI World Cup, starting with the three ODIs against Australia.

Team India's schedule ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

October-November 2025: Away ODI series against Australia

Home series against South Africa January 2026: Home ODI series against New Zealand ODI Series

Home ODI series against Afghanistan ODI Series July 2026: Away ODI series against England

Home ODI series against West Indies September 2026: Away ODI series against Bangladesh (rescheduled)

