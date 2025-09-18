Afghanistan All-rounder Gulbadin Naib Hails India As A Formidable Opponent: 'The Best Team In Asia And The World'

Afghanistan will host Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup tie at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Rashid Khan's side lost their last game against Bangladesh by eight runs, and now will have to get the better of Sri Lanka to stay in the hunt for their maiden Asia Cup title.

Gulbadin Naib Hails India As World's Best Team

Afghanistan have emerged as an asian powerhouse, and they have elevated their level of cricket in the last few years. They qualified for the T20 World Cup semifinal last year and will have to pull off herpoics if they have to beat Sri Lanka in their last group stage game.

Ahead of the match, Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib heaped praises on India. In an interaction with ANI, he insisted India are the best team in Asia and the world. "India is the best team in Asia and in world, you get to learn a lot from these boys.

“I have shared dressing room with them in the IPL and all the games we have played against them, we had great experience. We cannot say anybody is a favourite in T20 cricket, the team that plays well will win. Still, if you look at the paper, India is the best team.”

Arshdeep Singh Might Replace Jasprit Bumrah In Asia Cup

India have already qualified for the Asia Cup Super 4s and will face Oman in an inconsequential match in Dubai on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah has been India's potent weapon, but his concurrent injury issue has been a major headache. He was only involved in three of the five Test matches against England and keeping in mind his fitness, Bumrah might be rested for the next game.