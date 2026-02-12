NEP vs ITA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch

NEP vs ITA Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: Nepal and Italy would look for their first win of the tournament. There is no doubt that Nepal, who nearly edged England in their tournament opener, would start favourites against Italy. Spotlight would be on a number of Nepali cricketers, who showed that had the promise in them to survive at the biggest stage. It is also understood that Nepal would have a lot of support for the match in Mumbai.

NEP vs ITA Live Streaming, All You Need to Know

When will the T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy take place?

The T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy will take place on Thursday, February 12.

Where will the T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy be held?

The T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy start?

The T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy?

The T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy?

The T20 World Cup Group C match between Nepal and Italy will be live-streamed on the JioStar app.

ITA vs NEP Squads

Italy Squad: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen(c), Jaspreet Singh, Marcus Campopiano, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali