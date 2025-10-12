Injured Afghanistan Batter Taken Off The Field In Wheelchair, Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Third And Final ODI Of AFG vs BAN Series

Afghanistan have registered a thumping comeback in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. After losing the three-match T20I series to Bangladesh, the Afghan team have have come back to their best and have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in a three-match ODI series that is currently underway. Prior to the ODI and the T20I series, Afghanistan and Bangladesh had played the Asia Cup, but they failed to win the continental tournament.

Rahmat Shah Taken Off In Wheelchair: WATCH

Despite winning the ODI series against Bangladesh, Afghanistan have dealt with a major injury blow in the second ODI. Their key batter Rahmat Shah picked up an injury after he felt discomfort while taking a single in the 15th over of the innings. The batter, who was batting on 9 off 12 balls, struggled to walk properly and was then adjudged retired hurt.

He then came out to bat in the 45th over of the innings and could for last only delivery as he was unable to even stand in the middle. He was later taken off the field in a wheelchair. Rahmat might very well miss the third and the final ODI of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh series that will be played on October 14 in Abu Dhabi.

"He unfortunately succumbed to his injury, so he is out now. We will do all the right things in terms of imaging and stuff tomorrow. He is going to be out for some time, I think," said Afghanistan team physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam.

Afghanistan Clinch Series Victory Against Bangladesh