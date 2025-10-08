Pat Cummins Likely To Miss Ashes 2025 Opener, Australia To Appoint Retired ODI Player As Captain In Star Bowler's Absence

Australia will host Ben Stokes' England in November this year for The Ashes. The five-match Test series between Australia and England that will be played 'Down Under' has been spoken about for quite some time now. As far as their fortunes in Test cricket are concerned, Australia and England have experienced different outcomes.

Australia recently whitewashed West Indies in a three-match series, whereas Shubman Gill's young Indian Test team left England stunned and played out a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Pat Cummins Likely To Miss Ashes Opener

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Australia have sustained a big blow to their hopes of winning/retaining the Ashes. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins might miss the Ashes opener, which will be played from November 21 in Perth. The World Test Championship 2023 winning captain is currently nursing his stress injury to the back.

The Australia Test and ODI skipper picked up the injury while the Aussies had toured the West Indies for a three-match Test series. A routine assessment after Australia's tour revealed that the skipper might have sustained minor bone stress. This injury is something which has bothered Pat for the most of his career, but he was committed to his recovery process and regain full fitness prior to the much-awaited series.

"I'd imagine at minimum a month out, maybe six weeks. It's still a bit of a wait and see. We've got plenty of time, so we'll map a way back when we get closer. At the moment for the next few weeks it's pretty light. Not much running and zero bowling," Cummins had said while preparing for the AUS vs ENG series.

Cummins missing the first Test of such a huge series will be a big blow to Australia as they will miss his services not just as a bowler but also as a skipper.

Steve Smith Likely To Lead Australia In Cummins' Absence