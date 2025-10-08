Pat Cummins And Travis Head Endorse 'Nation First', Reject Massive Offer Of Rs 58 Crore Each To Only Play Franchise Cricket Globally: Report

Australian cricketers have always prioritized playing Test cricket for their country as long as possible, and this is no secret. Their star fast bowler Mitchell Starc recently announced his retirement from T20Is, and he clearly stated that playing Test cricket for Australia was a non-negotiable for him. Australian players, courtesy of the commitment, preparation, work ethic, and understanding of the game, always attract eyeballs as far as franchise cricket is concerned, but they have their priorities cut out.

Pat Cummins And Travis Head Turn Down Rs 58 Crore Each: Report

Pat Cummins and Travis Head have been at the forefront of many memorable Australian victories. The star duo won the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in 2023 and led Sunrisers Hyderabad's resurgence in the Indian Premier League. Pat Cummins and Travis Head are two of the most sought-after players, and big T20 franchises know the value that they bring in.

According to a report in The Age, the World Cup and WTC-winning duo was approached by an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise informally. The report states that Cummins and Head were offered 10 million dollars (INR 58.2 crore approx.) to represent it in various T20 franchise tournaments, but they turned it down. It is understood that both Pat Cummins and Travis Head are committed towards representing Australia across formats.

It is understood that a move like this could play a big part in privatizing Australia’s flagship T20 cricket league, the Big Bash, in order to invite private capital, but there has been no official word from Cricket Australia regarding this matter.

Pat Cummins Likely To Miss Ashes Opener