Afghanistan Cricket Goes Spin Heavy For Upcoming Asia Cup 2025, Rashid Khan To Lead 17-Member Side

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has unveiled a 17-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Rashid Khan will lead the side, and the tournament will be held in the T20 format.

The Afghan Atalan's Asia Cup squad will feature stalwarts like Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz would be at the top of the order.

The squad will also feature the comeback of Naveen-ul-Haq after he retired from the ODI format. Allah Ghazanfar, who was nursing an injury, will also return to action for his national side.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Name 17-Man Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Team has impressed with its performance lately. From defeating England at the ODI World Cup 2023 to taking down New Zealand and Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024, they have come a long way.

Their impressive performance has helped the team reinforce its position in the global cricket realm. The Afghans have emerged as solid performers in white-ball cricket and would seek to continue their dominance in the ACC tournament.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has named its squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025. With star cricketer Rashid Khan leading the charge, the team features emerging players and veteran campaigners in the 17-member squad.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Afghanistan Cricket Features A Spin-Dominant Line-Up For Asia Cup 2025

In this year's Asia Cup tournament, Afghanistan has fielded a formidable bowling attack. Their pace attack will be spearheaded by Naveen-ul-Haq, Allah Ghazanfar and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

But the interesting aspect would be their spin line-up, which could be useful in the conditions in the UAE. Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nabi and skipper Rashid Khan will strengthen the Afghan spin unit.

Afghanistan will face off against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup series opener on September 09, 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.