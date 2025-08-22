Bangladesh Names 16-Man Asia Cup Squad; Nurul Hasan Sohan Makes Comeback After Nearly 3 Years

Bangladesh players during a practice session ahead of their opening match against India in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025. Litton Das has been named as the leader, with wicketkeeper-batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan returning to the national T20I fold after almost three years.

Litton Das To Lead, Nurul Hasan Sohan Makes A Comeback As Bangladesh Cricket Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament sets the stage for a limited-over spectacle as Asia's top cricketing nations collide against each other for the ultimate bragging rights.

Team India is the defending champion after defeating Sri Lanka in a one-sided final. The previous Asia Cup competition happened in the ODI format, and it will take place in T20Is in 2025.

After Pakistan Cricket and Team India, Bangladesh Cricket has named its 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

With Litton Das leading the side, the series would mark the comeback of wicketkeeper-batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan in the Bangla Tigers outfit. He last featured in the T20Is during the 2022 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bangladesh Squad For The Asia Cup 2025

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Standby Players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh To Feature In A Three-Match T20I Series Against Netherlands

Bangladesh Cricket has put forth a balanced squad and will be one of the leading sides in the upcoming ACC competition. The Asia Cup would be a stepping stone not just for the Bangla Tigers, but also for all the participating nations.

The Litton Das-led side would also be in action against the Netherlands in a three-match T20I series ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Their first of three T20Is will take place on August 30 in Sylhet.