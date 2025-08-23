Bangladesh Cricket Unveil 15-Woman Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2025; Nigar Sultana Joty To Lead The Charge

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced the 15-woman squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

With the ICC women's tournament happening across India and Sri Lanka, the Bangla Tigresses will aim to make an impact in the competition.

Nigar Sultana Joty, who represented Bangladesh Cricket as their skipper in their maiden ODI World Cup outing, will continue taking charge of the side in the marquee tournament.

Nigar Sultana Joty To Lead As BCB Announces Squad For Women's CWC 2025

Bangladesh Cricket will commence its second ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign. After taking part in the 2022 edition in New Zealand, the Bangla Tigresses would be in action on the Asian continent.

After Team India recently unveiled their squad for the ICC Women's CWC, Bangladesh Cricket have also announced their squad for the marquee ICC Women's tournament.

In this year's Women's CWC squad, Bangladesh Women will feature wicketkeeper-batter Rubya Haider, who has earned a maiden ODI call-up for the upcoming ICC tournament.

Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, the Bangladesh players who featured in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier in the year, have also been included in the squad.

Bangladesh squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter

17-Year-Old Nishita Akter Nishi Gets Firm Backing From Chief Selector

Bangladesh Cricket has made a surprise inclusion of Nishita Akter Nishi, a 17-year-old cricketing prodigy from Khulna. Despite being young, her skills and credibility have helped her earn a spot in the 15-woman squad for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

“Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity.

"She is consistent, calm under pressure, and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack," BCB Women's Wing chief selector Sazzad Ahmed Mansur said, as per an ICC release.