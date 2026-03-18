Afghanistan Cricketer THREATENS Pakistan After Deadly Airstrikes in Kabul; Labels India as 'Close Friend'

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Allah Ghazanfar, an Afghanistan cricketer, has issued a message to the international community following a strike on a rehabilitation center in Kabul. In his message, he said if such things continue - it would be bad for Pakistan.

‘Will be very bad for Pakistan’

"Everyone knows Afghanistan's history," he warned. "If that history repeats itself, it will be very bad for Pakistan." he told News18.

"I don't know what they're trying to prove. They come and target ordinary people, and we simply cannot accept this. Afghanistan cannot accept this," he said.

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Ghazanfar is part of the IPL as a proud member of the Mumbai Indians franchise. He also went onto call India as ‘close friends’.

"India is our close friend. We want to engage with them, to talk about these issues, so that things like this don't happen. This is our request to other countries too. This is not good for the people. Right now, the world is going through many challenges, and this is not good for anyone," he concluded.

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