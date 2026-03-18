Australian Players to BOYCOTT PSL Over Security Concerns Plaguing Pakistan? PCB Reacts After Air-Strike on Afghanistan

Pakistan vs Australia: Will the Australian cricketers travel to Pakistan for the PSL season after the air-strike on Afghanistan? The Pakistan Cricket Board has broken silence. A source close to the PCB has claimed that all travel arrangements and plans are in place and the Australian cricketers would come to Pakistan for the upcoming season of the PSL.

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‘All travel arrangements and plans are in place’

"All travel arrangements and plans are in place and we will have all the Australian players who have signed for the PSL 11 start arriving from next week," the source said.

The exact date of their arrival cannot be confirmed.

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Not long back, it was understood that the Australian government had advised its players against travelling to Peshawar, where only one PSL match is scheduled, due to its proximity to the Afghanistan border. The city is currently listed under the Australian government's 'Do Not Travel' advisory due to security threats.

The source also admitted that the concerned authorities know the situation and have dealt with it well.

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Steve Smith, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Aaron Hardie, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser McGurk, Josh Phillipe, Riley Meredith and Ben McDermott among others are part of PSL franchises and are expected to travel to Pakistan during such troubled times.

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