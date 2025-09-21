Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan, who were considered as one of the favourites to win the Asia Cup, were knocked out of the continental tournament following a six-wickets loss against Sri Lanka. The equation was simple for the Afghan players, had they beaten Sri Lanka, they would've gone on to play the Super 4 round of the continental tournament, but Afghanistan's loss allowed Litton Das' Bangladesh to qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Mujeeb ur Rahman And Noor Ahmad Reprimanded

Afghanistan's star spin bowling duo Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council. The spinners had breached the ICC’s Code of Conduct in their recent Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan youngster Noor Ahmad has been reprimanded in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.

Mujeeb ur Rahman, on the other hand, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2, which relates to “action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.”

The ICC has handed one demerit point to both the Afghan stars, and both have accepted the sanctions that have been put upon them by the International Cricket Council.

Here's A Look At Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

September 9: Afghanistan defeat Hong Kong by 94 runs

Afghanistan defeat Hong Kong by 94 runs September 16: Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by 8 runs

Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by 8 runs September 18: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan by 6 wickets

Rashid Khan Expresses His Disappointment on Afghanistan's Asia Cup Exit

Afghanistan have been taking massive strides in international cricket, and they were expected to make it to the next round of the continental tournament. "We had great preparation for this. We had worked hard and trained hard. We made it to the semis of the T20 WC. We at least thought of making it to the next round here," said Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's loss against Sri Lanka.