Updated 21 September 2025 at 15:31 IST

ICC Reprimands Afghanistan's Spin Duo For Code Of Conduct Breach, Here's Explaining The Sanctions

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets and eliminated them from the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Afghanistan won just one out of their thee group games in the continental cup

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Afghanistan celebrate a fall of wicket during ODI World Cup 2023
Afghanistan celebrate a fall of wicket during ODI World Cup 2023 | Image: Associated Press
Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan, who were considered as one of the favourites to win the Asia Cup, were knocked out of the continental tournament following a six-wickets loss against Sri Lanka. The equation was simple for the Afghan players, had they beaten Sri Lanka, they would've gone on to play the Super 4 round of the continental tournament, but Afghanistan's loss allowed Litton Das' Bangladesh to qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Mujeeb ur Rahman And Noor Ahmad Reprimanded

Afghanistan's star spin bowling duo Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council. The spinners had breached the ICC’s Code of Conduct in their recent Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan youngster Noor Ahmad has been reprimanded in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.

Mujeeb ur Rahman, on the other hand, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2, which relates to “action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.”

The ICC has handed one demerit point to both the Afghan stars, and both have accepted the sanctions that have been put upon them by the International Cricket Council.

Here's A Look At Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

  • September 9: Afghanistan defeat Hong Kong by 94 runs
  • September 16: Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by 8 runs
  • September 18: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan by 6 wickets

Rashid Khan Expresses His Disappointment on Afghanistan's Asia Cup Exit

Afghanistan have been taking massive strides in international cricket, and they were expected to make it to the next round of the continental tournament. "We had great preparation for this. We had worked hard and trained hard. We made it to the semis of the T20 WC. We at least thought of making it to the next round here," said Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's loss against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan, who have banked on their spin bowling prowess, had qualified for the T20 World Cup final last year.

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 21 September 2025 at 15:31 IST

