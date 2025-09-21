Updated 21 September 2025 at 15:31 IST
ICC Reprimands Afghanistan's Spin Duo For Code Of Conduct Breach, Here's Explaining The Sanctions
Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets and eliminated them from the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Afghanistan won just one out of their thee group games in the continental cup
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan, who were considered as one of the favourites to win the Asia Cup, were knocked out of the continental tournament following a six-wickets loss against Sri Lanka. The equation was simple for the Afghan players, had they beaten Sri Lanka, they would've gone on to play the Super 4 round of the continental tournament, but Afghanistan's loss allowed Litton Das' Bangladesh to qualify for the Super 4 stage.
Mujeeb ur Rahman And Noor Ahmad Reprimanded
Afghanistan's star spin bowling duo Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad have been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council. The spinners had breached the ICC’s Code of Conduct in their recent Asia Cup 2025 clash against Sri Lanka. Afghanistan youngster Noor Ahmad has been reprimanded in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.
Mujeeb ur Rahman, on the other hand, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2, which relates to “action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.”
The ICC has handed one demerit point to both the Afghan stars, and both have accepted the sanctions that have been put upon them by the International Cricket Council.
ALSO READ | ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where To Watch England Take On Ireland In The Final Match Of The Series
Here's A Look At Afghanistan's Asia Cup 2025 Campaign
- September 9: Afghanistan defeat Hong Kong by 94 runs
- September 16: Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan by 8 runs
- September 18: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan by 6 wickets
ALSO READ | Mithun Manhas Likely To Be Next BCCI President, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Former RCB Coach
Rashid Khan Expresses His Disappointment on Afghanistan's Asia Cup Exit
Afghanistan have been taking massive strides in international cricket, and they were expected to make it to the next round of the continental tournament. "We had great preparation for this. We had worked hard and trained hard. We made it to the semis of the T20 WC. We at least thought of making it to the next round here," said Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's loss against Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan, who have banked on their spin bowling prowess, had qualified for the T20 World Cup final last year.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 15:31 IST