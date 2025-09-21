ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where To Watch England Take On Ireland In The Final Match Of The Series

Jacon Bethell's England and Paul Stirling's Ireland have a lot to play for in the last and the final T20I of the ENG vs IRE series. England will look to clean sweep Ireland on their home turf, whereas Ireland will look to outplay England and level the series. The third and final T20I match of the series will be played at The Village in Dublin. England recently breached the 300-run mark in ODIs against South Africa and they will look to repeat their heroics in the final T20I against the Irish men.