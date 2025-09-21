Updated 21 September 2025 at 11:05 IST
ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where To Watch England Take On Ireland In The Final Match Of The Series
England will take on Ireland in the third T20I of the series. Jacob Bethell's England defeated Ireland in the first T20I and they lead the seris by 1-0
Jacon Bethell's England and Paul Stirling's Ireland have a lot to play for in the last and the final T20I of the ENG vs IRE series. England will look to clean sweep Ireland on their home turf, whereas Ireland will look to outplay England and level the series. The third and final T20I match of the series will be played at The Village in Dublin. England recently breached the 300-run mark in ODIs against South Africa and they will look to repeat their heroics in the final T20I against the Irish men.
England vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?
- The India ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I match will be played on Sunday, September 21, 2025
At what time will the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match get underway?
- The ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I match will get underway at 6 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:30 PM IST
Where will the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match be played?
- The ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I match will take place at The Village in Dublin
Where can you watch the live telecast of the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?
- The third ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I game will not be televised in India
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I match in India?
- The live streaming of the ENG vs IRE 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode application and website
What are the squads for the England vs Ireland 3rd T20I?
- England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker
- Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Jordan Neill
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 11:05 IST