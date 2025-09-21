Mithun Manhas Likely To Be Next BCCI President, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Former RCB Coach

Ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Assistant coach and former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is reportedly being considered as the frontrunner to be appointed as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. If various reports are to be believed, then Manhas could be the first uncapped cricketer of India to head the apex Indian cricket body.

For the last five years, the BCCI President has been selected unopposed, and Manhas might join the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny to be the consecutive third former cricketer to head the operations of BCCI.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Mithun Manhas

Mithun Manhas has played 55 IPL matches and has scored 514 runs at an average of 22.35. He represented three IPL franchises: Delhi Daredevils (2008–2010), Pune Warriors (2011–2013), and Chennai Super Kings (2014). Manhas scored these runs with a strike rate of 109.37. The former Delhi captain made his debut in the 1997/98 season. Manhas, who continued to impress with his performances in the domestic circuit, failed to make it into the Indian cricket team with the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly playing at the international level.

Manhas, for most part of his professional career, was an inspirational figure in the Delhi dressing room. Manhas was leading the Delhi side with Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir mostly away on national-team duty. Interestingly, Virat Kohli also played under Manhas in his first few years of professional cricket.

Manhas impressed everybody in the 2007/08 season by scoring 921 runs at an average of 57.56. In later stages, Manhas switched from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir in the 2015 Ranji Trophy season. The former RCB assistant coach played 157 first-class matches and scored over 9,714 runs.

RP Singh And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join Selection Committee