Afghanistan Head Coach Jonathan Trott Considers Suryakumar Yadav-Led India As Strongest Contender For Asia Cup 2025: 'It Would Be Foolish...'
Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott picked Team India as the favourite to win the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott picked Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India as the favourites to clinch the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 title.
Afghanistan will square off against Sri Lanka in the upcoming match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 18. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.
Afghanistan Head Coach Names Team India As The Favourites To Win Asia Cup 2025
While speaking to ANI, Jonathan Trott said that it would be foolish not to pick the Men in Blue as the favourites at the Asia Cup 2025.
"Every team that India puts out nowadays always has a very good side. Asia Cup in these conditions, we saw them in the Champions Trophy here 50 over. It would be foolish not to say they are one of the favourites," Trott said as quoted by ANI.
The Men in Blue are placed in Group A at the Asia Cup 2025, alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. India started their voyage in the ongoing tournament with a nine-wicket win over UAE on September 10.
In their second match at the Asia Cup 2025, India sealed a dominating seven-wicket victory over Pakistan on September 14.
The Men in Blue will end their group campaign after locking horns with Oman on September 19.
Jonathan Trott Heaps Praise On India Captain Suryakumar Yadav
The Afghanistan head coach further praised Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, calling him a "fantastic" player.
"I think Suryakumar Yadav is a fantastic player, obviously, as he's captain now. So it's an extra added responsibility, so I look forward to seeing how he goes with that leadership role," he added.
Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut in 2021 against England. In the 20-over format for Team India, the 35-year-old played 85 matches and 81 innings, scoring 2652 runs at an average of 39.00, and a strike rate of 166.37. The right-handed batter hammered four centuries and 21 fifties in T20Is.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 19:38 IST