Afghanistan Head Coach Jonathan Trott Considers Suryakumar Yadav-Led India As Strongest Contender For Asia Cup 2025: 'It Would Be Foolish...'

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott picked Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India as the favourites to clinch the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 title.

Afghanistan will square off against Sri Lanka in the upcoming match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 18. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Afghanistan Head Coach Names Team India As The Favourites To Win Asia Cup 2025

While speaking to ANI, Jonathan Trott said that it would be foolish not to pick the Men in Blue as the favourites at the Asia Cup 2025.

"Every team that India puts out nowadays always has a very good side. Asia Cup in these conditions, we saw them in the Champions Trophy here 50 over. It would be foolish not to say they are one of the favourites," Trott said as quoted by ANI.

The Men in Blue are placed in Group A at the Asia Cup 2025, alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. India started their voyage in the ongoing tournament with a nine-wicket win over UAE on September 10.

In their second match at the Asia Cup 2025, India sealed a dominating seven-wicket victory over Pakistan on September 14.

The Men in Blue will end their group campaign after locking horns with Oman on September 19.

Jonathan Trott Heaps Praise On India Captain Suryakumar Yadav

The Afghanistan head coach further praised Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, calling him a "fantastic" player.

"I think Suryakumar Yadav is a fantastic player, obviously, as he's captain now. So it's an extra added responsibility, so I look forward to seeing how he goes with that leadership role," he added.