Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: A Look At Head-to-Head Record Between Two Giants Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Clash
Sri Lanka will play against Afghanistan in the upcoming match of the Asia Cup 2025, on September 18.
Asia Cup 2025: Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka will lock horns with Rashid Khan's Pakistan in the 11th match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, September 18.
The upcoming fixture will hold the fate of both teams in the eight-team tournament. It's a must-win clash for both sides, but only time will tell which team will have the last laugh.
Sri Lanka Unbeaten At Asia Cup 2025 So Far
Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are placed in Group B at the Asia Cup 2025, alongside Bangladesh and Hong Kong. After winning their previous two fixtures, Sri Lanka hold the top spot in the Group B standings with four points and have a net run rate of +1.546.
On the other hand, Afghanistan stand in the third place on the table with two points at a net run rate of +2.150. The Afghans have played two matches so far, clinching one win and a defeat.
Afghanistan started their voyage at the Asia Cup 2025 on a good note after sealing a dominating 94-run win over Hong Kong on September 9. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka bagged a six-wicket win over Bangladesh on September 13, in their first match of the ongoing T20I tournament.
Sri Lanka are coming into this match after clinching a four-wicket victory over Hong Kong on September 15, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, Afghanistan conceded an eight-run defeat against Bangladesh on September 16, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Head-to-Head Records In T20Is
So far, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have encountered each other eight times in the T20Is. In which Sri Lanka clinched five wins and Afghanistan secured three victories.
The last time Sri Lanka and Afghanistan faced each other was back in 2024 at Dambulla during a T20I series, in which the Afghans secured a three-run win over Sri Lanka.
The final match of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played on September 28. However, the venue of the summit clash is yet to be decided.
