Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad & Mujeeb Ur Rahman Reprimanded By ICC For Code Violation In Asia Cup Clash vs Sri Lanka

Afghanistan Cricket has suffered a significant blow following their Asia Cup ouster. Two of the team's premier spin bowlers are facing the reprimand of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their actions during their group stage clash against Sri Lanka.

The ICC has penalised spin bowlers Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman after they were found guilty of a code violation during their Asia Cup 2025 group stage match-up.

Afghanistan Spin Duo Penalised By The ICC For Violating Code

In the high-stakes encounter against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman had broken the stumps with his towel during the play.

Star cricketer Noor Ahmad had displayed dissent towards the on-field umpires after he had adjudged one of his deliveries as a wide ball.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken action over the Afghanistan spinners, with both of them being found guilty of breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Noor Ahmad was found in violation of breaching Article 2.8, which refers to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match,” according to a statement from the ICC.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, on the other hand, was penalised for being in breach of Article 2.2, which indicates "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match."

The Afghanistan spin duo has received a demerit point each in their disciplinary records, which is their first offence in 24 months. Additionally, there was no requirement for a formal hearing, as both cricketers have admitted to their offences and accepted their sanctions.

Afghanistan Knocked Out Of Asia Cup After Consecutive Losses

Afghanistan Cricket's dreams were crushed after they failed to qualify for the Asia Cup Super 4s. Despite putting up a spirited performance, the Rashid Khan-led side did not advance in the competition.