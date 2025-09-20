Star India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Offers Insight On His Asia Cup 2025 Snub: 'I Know My Time Will Come'

Asia Cup 2025: Star India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal finally broke his silence on missing out on the Men in Blue squad for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Earlier, on August 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav attended a press conference to reveal the squad.

In the 15-member squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to make his place. However, the cricket administrative board kept him as one of the standby players.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Reflects On His Asia Cup 2025 Snub

While speaking in an interview with Mashable India, Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that the team selection is in the hands of the selectors. He added that the selectors keep the team selection in mind.

The 23-year-old further added that he will keep practicing and develop himself.

“It’s all in the selectors’ hands. They look at it from a team combination point of view. I’ll keep doing my thing and I know my time will come. Till then, I’ll keep working on myself, developing myself,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

At the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India confirmed their spot in the Super Fours after staying unbeaten in their first three matches of the eight-team tournament. India finished at the top spot in the Group A standings with six points.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stats In T20Is

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20I debut in 2023 against the West Indies. Following that, he has played 23 T20Is, scoring 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31. He hammered one century and two fifties in the shortest format with the Men in Blue.

The young sensation also played 118 T20s and 114 innings, amassing 3537 runs at an average of 33.05 and a strike rate of 151.67.