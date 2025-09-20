Sai Kishore Acknowledges Shubman Gill's Innate Captaincy Qualities, Asserts Team Is On the Right Track

India Test captain Shubman Gill has received a stamp of approval from his Gujarat Titans compatriot Sai Kishore. The Indian spinner has expressed confidence in the 26-year-old's leadership capabilities during his time in the IPL and Team India.

Shubman Gill stepped up to the task when Team India toured England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. With no Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin or Virat Kohli around, the 26-year-old led the Men in Blue to a historic series draw.

Sai Kishore Believes They Are On The Right Track With Shubman Gill As India Captain

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore heaped unwavering praise on Shubman Gill's natural leadership, which has made him a genuine prodigy.

Sai Kishore also referred to his captaincy of the Indian Premier League for the Gujarat Titans, as he did an incredible job leading the franchise in the 2025 season by leading them into the playoffs.

"Shubman has always been a prodigy from junior cricket to domestic cricket to India A, IPL and everything. He has always been a prodigy.

"The way he led IPL was very nice, and to see him lead in England was on another different level because there were a lot of doubts on how India is going to play in England. The way they came out of that series actually gives a lot of confidence, not just for the fans but as fellow players as well, that we are going in the right direction," Sai Kishore said while speaking to ANI.

Shubman Gill delivered an astounding performance as the Indian Test captain at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series. From being the top run-scorer in the series to leading the team in a hostile environment, the 26-year-old put up a phenomenal performance.

In the ten innings he appeared, the Indian Test captain picked up 754 runs and raked up four centuries, helping him become only the third captain to do so.

Gill also broke multiple records, including a double century and gained the highest score by an Asian captain in SENA countries. He also eclipsed Gavaskar and Graham Gooch's records while in red-ball action.