Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Series Postponed Due to Ongoing Middle East Crisis

AFG vs SL: The upcoming series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka that was scheduled to take place in the UAE has been postponed due to the ongoing Middle East Crisis. The Afghanistan Cricket Board officials on Tuesday confirmed this. The two teams were slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is from March 13 to 25.

‘Will be played in the last quarter of this year’

ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan admitted that there are issues with travel and logistics and that is the reason behind the call. He said that the tournament would now be played in the last quarter of the year.

"We also explored a second option to stage these matches in Sri Lanka and remained in continuous contact with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. However, there were no available flights from the UAE to Sri Lanka at that time," Naseeb Khan said.

"Moreover, arranging production, hotels, ground bookings, and security within such a short period was quite challenging. Therefore, we ultimately decided to postpone it," he said.

"It (the series) will be played in the last quarter of this year," he added.

SL-AFG at T20 WC