Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Series Postponed Due to Ongoing Middle East Crisis
AFG vs SL: In what can be termed as unfortunate, the upcoming series between Afghanistan-Sri Lanka in the UAE has been postponed due to the middle east crisis.
AFG vs SL: The upcoming series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka that was scheduled to take place in the UAE has been postponed due to the ongoing Middle East Crisis. The Afghanistan Cricket Board officials on Tuesday confirmed this. The two teams were slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is from March 13 to 25.
‘Will be played in the last quarter of this year’
ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan admitted that there are issues with travel and logistics and that is the reason behind the call. He said that the tournament would now be played in the last quarter of the year.
"We also explored a second option to stage these matches in Sri Lanka and remained in continuous contact with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. However, there were no available flights from the UAE to Sri Lanka at that time," Naseeb Khan said.
"Moreover, arranging production, hotels, ground bookings, and security within such a short period was quite challenging. Therefore, we ultimately decided to postpone it," he said.
"It (the series) will be played in the last quarter of this year," he added.
SL-AFG at T20 WC
Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan could not make it to the final four despite promising a lot. Both the sub-continental teams played good cricket in patches and were inconsistent and that is what led to their downfall. In fact, the T20I series was expected to mark the beginning of Ibrahim Zadran's captaincy era in the shortest format after Rashid Khan was removed as the skipper following the T20 WC exit.
