Gautam Gambhir Did Not Use Sanju Samson Well? Sanjay Manjrekar's Bizarre Take Despite T20 WC Win
T20 WC: Was Sanju Samson not utilised properly? Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made an eye-popping comment.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson was India's biggest star during the team's successful T20 WC campaign. Despite Samson's good run, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised coach Gautam Gambhir for not utilising Samson well. Manjrekar criticised the team management for not trusting Samson right from the start of the marquee event.
‘Serious blunders committed’
"With Sanju Samson, I think there were serious blunders committed," Manjrekar stated in an Instagram video.
"Sanju Samson seemed to have come of age and recently got three T20I hundreds in five innings against teams like South Africa. He was actually dropped down the order a few matches later, just after four or five innings, because Shubman Gill in England had a tremendous Test series," Manjrekar pointed out.
"It just warped logic that because Shubman Gill played so well in Test cricket, he was reinstated, he was recalled to the Indian T20 team, and what's worse, Sanju Samson, who was at the top of the order, was pushed down the order to make way for Shubman Gill," he added.
Samson Shines Brightest
After missing out the first few games, Samson was slotted back in the XI after India lost their Super 8 opener against South Africa. And since then there has been no looking back. Samson was unstoppable as he played three match-winning knocks in must-win games. He hit a maverick 97* against West Indies to take India into the semi-final. In the semis against England, he hit a brilliant 89 and then backed it up with another 89 against New Zealand in the final. Samson was awarded the player of the series for his brilliant run.
