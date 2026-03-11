Gautam Gambhir Did Not Use Sanju Samson Well? Sanjay Manjrekar's Bizarre Take Despite T20 WC Win

T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson was India's biggest star during the team's successful T20 WC campaign. Despite Samson's good run, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar criticised coach Gautam Gambhir for not utilising Samson well. Manjrekar criticised the team management for not trusting Samson right from the start of the marquee event.

‘Serious blunders committed’

"With Sanju Samson, I think there were serious blunders committed," Manjrekar stated in an Instagram video.

"Sanju Samson seemed to have come of age and recently got three T20I hundreds in five innings against teams like South Africa. He was actually dropped down the order a few matches later, just after four or five innings, because Shubman Gill in England had a tremendous Test series," Manjrekar pointed out.

Advertisement

"It just warped logic that because Shubman Gill played so well in Test cricket, he was reinstated, he was recalled to the Indian T20 team, and what's worse, Sanju Samson, who was at the top of the order, was pushed down the order to make way for Shubman Gill," he added.

ALSO READ: BCCI to Give Rs 131 Crore Cash Reward For Team India After T20 WC Win

Advertisement

Samson Shines Brightest