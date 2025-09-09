Afghanistan Tramples Hong Kong By 94 Runs To Begin Asia Cup 2025 Campaign With Roaring Success

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan has opened its campaign in the ACC tournament with a resounding win over Hong Kong. An all-around performance and comeback abilities helped the Afghan Atalans trample HKG by 94 Runs.

A record-setting performance from Azmatullah Omarzai and Sediqullah Atal's unbeaten innings helped Afghanistan forge a resonant comeback. While the Hong Kong bowlers put their best efforts against the Afghans, they managed to turn the tables, sealing a commanding win.

Afghanistan Demolish Hong Kong By 94 Runs In Asia Cup 2025 Opener

Afghanistan had a sluggish start after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were sent back early by the Hong Kong bowlers. But Sediqullah Atal stood guard when his team needed him the most, scoring an unbeaten 52-ball 73.

Mohammad Nabi also contributed with decent effort, scoring 33 runs on the scoreboard. While Gulbadin Naib scored just five, Azmatullah Omarzai put up a blistering knock.

Omarzai pulled off a record in setting the fastest fifty in T20Is for Afghanistan, pulling off a stellar rescue effort. The Rashid Khan-led side was reeling in trouble at 110/4, but Omarzai's knock flipped the tables, helping the Afghans reach 188/6.

The Hong Kong bowling unit did a fine job, with Ayush Shukla and Kinchit Shah picking up two wickets, respectively. Ateeq Iqbal and Ehsan Khan also chipped in to take the wicket tally to six.

However, their fielding unit was sloppy, as Sediqullah Atal was dropped thrice in the game, which aided Afghanistan in forging a commanding comeback.

Afghanistan's All-Around Brilliance Helps Seal Win Over HKG

Hong Kong did not have a good night with the bat as they encountered an enormous collapse. Openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath were dismissed before they could go past ten runs, with Ali being taken down for five while Rath fell for a duck.

Babar Hayat put up some rescue effort with a 43-ball 39, but that was not enough for them as HKG severely collapsed. From Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu and Kinchit Shah, all were dismissed under ten runs.

Afghanistan put up a clinical bowling effort by effectively restricting the HKG batters before they could go big. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naibscakped two wickets respectively, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad picked a wicket each.