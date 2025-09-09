ICC Men's T20 World Cup Expected From February 7 to March 8, Grand Finale To Be Hosted In Ahmedabad: Report

Jay Shah hands over the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to India's captain Rohit Sharma after they beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados | Image: ANI

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: The tentative dates for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 have been announced, and reports point out that the upcoming cricketing extravaganza will take place from 7th February to 8th March. With India hosting the tournament, 20 teams will lock horns for the ultimate prize: the T20 World Cup title.

Team India is the defending champion, having won the title in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa in a nail-biting summit clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final To Happen In Ahmedabad Or Colombo: Report

According to ESPNcricinfo, at least five venues in India and two venues in Sri Lanka will host the matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The report added that the ICC is still finalising the schedule, but the window is determined, and they have notified the participating countries.

The summit clash is expected to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad or the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, depending on whether Pakistan is still in it.

One of the key reasons for the matches taking place in Sri Lanka is that the Pakistan leg of the matches would not happen in the host nation.

Due to the heightened political tensions between India and Pakistan, both countries have opted not to compete in each other's countries. It all started with the ICC Champions Trophy, when Team India played their matches in Dubai, including the final.

What Would Be The Pattern For The Upcoming ICC Tournament?

The upcoming World Cup will have 20 teams divided into four groups, and the top two teams from each group advance to the Super 8. Teams will be split into two groups of four, and the winners will reach the semi-final stage.

In the 2026 World Cup, Italy will be one of the participants after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.