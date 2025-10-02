Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG vs BAN 1st T20I Match In India?

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will play against Jaker Ali's Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the series on Thursday, October 2, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The first match of the series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8 PM IST.

Before coming into this tournament, Afghanistan participated in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. The Afghans were placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

Afghanistan played three matches in the tournament, clinched only one win, and conceded two defeats. They failed to qualify for the Super Fours after finishing third in the Group B standings with just two points and a net run rate of +1.241.

On the other hand, Bangladesh too took part in the Asia Cup 2025 and was placed in the same Group B alongside Afghanistan. However, the Bengal Tigers qualified for the Super Fours after finishing in the second place with four points and a net run rate of -0.270.

In the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours, Bangladesh clinched just one win in three matches. In the eight-team tournament, Bangladesh suffered a huge blow after their regular skipper Litton Das sustained a muscle injury during training. Litton Das missed Bangladesh's last two matches in the Asia Cup 2025.

The last time Bangladesh and Afghanistan faced each other was in the ninth match of the Asia Cup 2025, on September 16. In the previous fixture, it was Bangladesh who sealed a thrilling eight-run win over the Afghans.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, October 2.

What time will the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match get underway?

The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will get underway at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will take place at the -.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be available on Eurosport in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (Wk/C), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed.