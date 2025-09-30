Bangladesh Batter Soumya Sarkar Likely To Miss Upcoming T20I Series Against Afghanistan, Here's All You Need To Know

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Bangladesh batter Soumya Sarkar is likely to miss their upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh will be taking on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting from Thursday, October 2. The second match of the 20-over series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on October 3. Meanwhile, the final and third match of the series is scheduled to be played on October 5.

All three matches of the series will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Here's Why Soumya Sarkar Is Likely To Miss Bangladesh's Upcoming T20Is Against Afghanistan

According to Cricbuzz, Soumya Sarkar is likely to miss the forthcoming series due to visa complications.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed to Cricbuzz that Soumya Sarkar did not get the visa for the UAE and the cricket administrative board is still trying they get the visa at the last moment. If he receives it, then the Bangladesh batter will travel to the UAE as soon as possible.

"Till now he did not get the visa (for UAE) and we are waiting for it but if we can get it(visa) tomorrow he will fly as soon as possible," the BCB official told, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Soumya Sarkar's Stats In T20Is

Soumya Sarkar made his debut in T20Is on April 24, 2015, against Pakistan at Mirpur. Since then, the 32-year-old played 87 T20Is and 86 innings, amassing 1462 runs at a strike rate of 122.13 and an average of 17.82. He smashed five centuries in the shortest format for Bangladesh, but has yet to slam his maiden century.

In the T20Is, he played 244 matches and 239 innings, scoring 4411 runs at a strike rate of 119.99 and an average of 20.05. Soumya Sarkar played his last 20-over match for Bangladesh on December 17, 2024.