Jaker Ali To Lead Bangladesh In T20I Series Against Afghanistan, Litton Das Unavailable Due To Injury

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Bangladesh announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan on Sunday, September 28.

Bangladesh will lock horns against Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting from October 2nd.

The second T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be played on October 3rd. The third match of the series will take place on October 5.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host all three T20I matches of the series.

Litton Das Sustains Abdominal Muscle Injury

Bangladesh Cricket on Sunday, September 28, confirmed that Jaker Ali will be leading the Bengal Tigers in the absence of Litton Das.

Litton Das suffered an injury during the Asia Cup 2025 and missed Bangladesh's final two matches in the tournament.

Bangladesh's team physio Bayjedul Islam opened up on Litton Das' injury and confirmed that the 30-year-old suffered a grade 1 strain on his left abdominal muscle, which was revealed after an MRI.

"He (Litton Das) had missed the last two matches of the Asia Cup with a side strain. An MRI scan has revealed a grade 1 strain on the left abdominal muscle. He is undergoing recovery and will not be available for the T20 series. The medical team will continue to manage his rehab and monitor his progress," Bayjedul Islam said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Soumya Sarkar Returns To Bangladesh's T20I Squad

Star Bangladesh batting all-rounder Soumya Sarkar also made a comeback to the Bangladesh T20I squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Soumya Sarkar was sidelined from the field due to injuries. Soumya played his last T20I match in December 2024 against West Indies. He also missed the T20I series against the UAE and Pakistan this year due to fitness concerns.