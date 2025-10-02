Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: From Squads, Fixtures To Head-To-Head Records, Here's All You Need To Know

After missing out on the opportunity of winning the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all set to play six white-ball games against each other. Both the sides will play three T20Is and three ODIs against each other in UAE. Sharjah will host the T20I games, whereas Abu Dhabi will host the ODI games. Afghanistan and Bangladesh will treat these T20I games as a dress rehearsal for the World T20 that will be played next year in India and Sri Lanka.

Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan in the T20I series, whereas Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the team in the ODI series. After Litton Das sustained an injury in the Asia Cup, he has been ruled out of the white-ball series. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali will lead Bangladesh in the T20I series.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Squads For ODIs and T20Is

Afghanistan T20I Squad: Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Here Are The Fixtures

October 2: 1st T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

October 3: 2nd T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

October 5: 3rd T20I at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

October 8: 1st ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 11: 2nd ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 14: 3rd ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Head-To-Head Records