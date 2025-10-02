Team India Gets New Captain For Hong Kong Sixes, 2007 T20 World Cup Winner To Lead 'Men In Blue'

India are currently dominating T20I cricket and there are no doubts about it. India are not only the reigning T20 World Champions but they are also the current Asia Champions and this speaks a lot about their prowess in the shortest international format. India's dominance in T20 cricket did not start today, but its foundation was laid back in 2007 when the Indian cricket team had won the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik To Lead India In Hong Kong Sixes

One of the members to lift the World T20 trophy alongside MS Dhoni was Dinesh Karthik, who played a massive role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning their inaugural Indian Premier League title earlier this year. The former wicketkeeper-batsman will now lead Team India in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes. Karthik will be joining his one-time India and Tamil Nadu teammate R. Ashwin.

"It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition. I look forward to leading a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining," said Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik holds the distinction of playing for top IPL franchises such as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Karthik had also led Kolkata Knight Riders from 2018 to 2021. "We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025," chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong China, Burji Shroff said.

The Format Of Hong Kong Super Sixes