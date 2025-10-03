Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I Match In India?

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan will lock horns with Jaker Ali's Bangladesh in the second T20I match of the series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Friday, October 3.

The match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

In the first T20I match of the series, Bangladesh clinched a four-wicket win over Afghanistan on October 2.

Bangladesh batter Parvez Hossain Emon was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 54-run knock during the second inning.

It was Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 40-run knock and Mohammad Nabi's clutch performance that helped Afghanistan propel to 151/9 in the first inning.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack with their respective two-wicket hauls.

During the run chase, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (51 runs from 37 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) and Parvez Hossain Emon's (54 runs from 37 balls, 4 fours and 3 sixes) 109-run knock helped the Bengal Tigers reach closer to the target.

In the end, Nurul Hasan (23* runs from 13 balls) and Rishad Hossain (14* runs from 9 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease and assisted Bangladesh clinch a four-wicket win.

Rashid Khan alone led the Afghan bowling attack with his four-wicket haul, but it was not enough for them to clinch a win over Bangladesh.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 3.

What time will the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match get underway?

The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will get underway at 8 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be available on Eurosport in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (Wk/C), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed.