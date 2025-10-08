Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 1st ODI Live In India?

After locking horns in a T20I series, Afghanistan and Bangladesh turn their focus to a high-stakes ODI series. Both sides are looking to improve their skill set and remove all their rustiness in the 50-over format.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 approaching, both sides will consider the showdown as a dress rehearsal, where the game plan will be made and cricketers will be put to the test.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will meet in the UAE after the culmination of a three-match T20I series, which the Bangla Tigers swept clean. The Afghan Atalans will aim for dominance, while BAN looks to continue the winning momentum.

Afghanistan Set For Three-Match ODI Showdown Against Bangladesh

Afghanistan Cricket is currently in a state of worry after losing five straight matches across formats, and it could get tougher as they have had minimal ODI exposure.

For the series, Hashmatullah Sahidi leads the charge, and the Afghans have gone for a spin-heavy side in Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi.

In terms of the batting unit, the Afghans boast Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, whose power-hitting would be key in the 50-over series. The team also features two fresh faces in Bashir Ahmad and Abdollah Ahmadzai.

Bangladesh Cricket will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with stars like Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan adding proper batting depth. The Bangla Tigers would have a pace attack unit featuring Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed.

The visitors would rely on their batting unit, which is when stars like Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan and Jaker Ali come into play in the middle order.

Check Out All The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Take Place?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match will take place on Wednesday, October 08, 2025.

At What Time Will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Take Place?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match starts from 04:00 PM Local (05:30 PM IST in India).

Where Will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Take Place?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

How To Watch The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match live streaming on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.