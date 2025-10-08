WATCH | 'Main Girlfriend Hu Kya Aapki': Gautam Gambhir's Protege Harshit Rana's Controversial Comment to Fan

Ind vs Aus: Harshit Rana is part of India's squad that will travel to Australia for a limited overs series later this month. In fact, Rana's selection became controversial after fans reckoned he was picked as he is close to coach Gautam Gambhir. But, as he gets ready to leave for Australia, he is in the middle of a controversy.

Recently, while he was at an airport - a fan came near him and tried to hold his hand and ask for a selfie. Rana got agitated with what the fan was doing. Surprised at the fan's action, Rana asked him if he was his girlfriend. Obviously, Rana asked that in a humourous manner. Here is the interaction of the viral video.

Meanwhile, Rana's selection for the tour of Australia has been criticised.

Why is Rana's Selection Under Scanner?

Rana has been trolled brutally on social space. It is understood that Gambhir has a biasness towards bowlers who are tall and can hit the deck hard and that is why Rana has been picked. Rana also can use the long handle when it comes to batting lower down in the order.

In the IPL, Rana has not had a very good season, conceding over 10 runs an over. Even in the 10 games that he has played for India, his economy rate doesn’t make for good reading.

It will now be interesting to see if he gets a chance in the XI in Australia. His selection into the Indian team is based more on the promise he has and not his performances.