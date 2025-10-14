Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

Afghanistan will hope to sweep the series when they host Bangladesh in the 3rd and last ODI match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. are leading the ODI series 2-0.

ODI has been Bangladesh's strong point of action, but they have now lost 10 out of their 11 matches, posing a great threat to their chances in the 2027 ODI World Cup. They are now 10th in the ICC ODi rankings and need to finish in the 9th place in order to qualify directly, provided host South Africa have a top eight finish by March 31 next year.

On the other side, Afghanistan have emerged as one of the giant killers and defeated the likes of England in the 2023 ODI World Cup. They have pushed out Bangladesh in every division and will start this match as the favourites.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, October 14.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match get underway?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI match in India?