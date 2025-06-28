After Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, India Seamer Khaleel Ahmed Signs For Essex, Will Take Part In Both County Championship And One Day Cup

India Seamer Khaleel Ahmed, on Saturday, June 28th, joined Essex Cricket, where he will take part in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup. The Indian fast bowler signed a contract till the end of the 2025 season.

Recently, many Indian players have entered the County Championship. Previously, Arshdeep Singh (Kent), Tilak Varma (Hampshire), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Yorkshire), and Yuzvendra Chahal (Northamptonshire) joined the competition.

Essex Cricket released a statement on Saturday, June 28th, saying that the Indian player will be available with Essex till the conclusion of the 2025 season.

"Khaleel Ahmed is a left-arm fast-medium bowler and right-handed batter and will be available to play for the Club until the conclusion of the 2025 season – available for both the Rothesay County Championship and the Metro Bank One Day Cup," Essex Cricket wrote in the statement.

Khaleel Ahmed Opens Up On Signing For Essex Cricket

While speaking on his move to Essex Cricket, India fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed said that he is thrilled to join the County club. The Indian added that he will be looking forward to making an immediate impact after joining the squad.

“I am thrilled to sign for Essex. I have heard a lot about the rich history of the Club, and I’m excited to be part of it and will look to make an immediate impact," Khaleel Ahmed said as quoted in a statement from Essex Cricket.

Khaleel Ahmed's Stats In International Cricket

Khaleel Ahmed made his India debut in the ODI format in 2018 against Hong Kong. Following that, the 27-year-old has played 11 50-over matches, picking 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81 and a bowling average of 31.00.

Ahmed's T20I debut came against the West Indies in 2018. In the 20-over format, Khaleel Ahmed played 18 matches, bagging 16 wickets at an economy rate of 8.51 and a bowling average of 35.12.