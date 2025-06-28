'I Had To Pitch A Few': Prasidh Krishna Breaks Silence On Dismal Bowling Performance In Headingley Test, Answers Critics With Honest Take On Bowling

India Tour Of England: The first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has been an eye-opener for India, especially their bowling. India dominated most of the sessions of the Test match, but they ended up losing the game on the final day of the match. The Indian bowlers were put to a stern test by the England batters on the fifth day of the first Test, and the result went against Shubman Gill and Co.

Prasidh Krishna Takes The Responsibility Of India's Defeat In Headingley

Great things were expected out of Prasidh Krishna in the first Test match, but he couldn't deliver the goods when required. Krishna had a great outing during India's warm-up games, but he failed to replicate his heroics in the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series. Krishna conceded 220 runs across both the innings that he bowled.

The Gujarat Titans pacer took only 5 wickets in the match. In the first innings, his economy was 6.40, whereas his economy in the second innings was 6.10. Krishna recently broke his silence on all the criticism that he has been facing and dissected his game for people to understand.

"If I look at the first innings, I was a little too short than where I wanted to be, 6-8 is ideal. Second innings, it got slightly better, because again, the wicket was slightly slower. I had to pitch a few slightly behind 8, and go slightly fuller when I am trying to get a wicket," said Krishna while addressing the media after India's training session.

Jasprit Bumrah: India's Lone Warrior In Overseas Test Matches