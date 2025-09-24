After Asia Cup Heroics; BCCI Likely to Pick Abhishek Sharma For ODI Series vs Australia: REPORT

Abhishek Sharma has been on fire in the T20 format and in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, he has got India off to flyers that have helped them win matches. Impressed by his good show, looks like the Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to reward him. As per a report in TOI, Abhishek is in line to get a ODI call-up for the tour of Australia. In Australia, India would be playing three ODIs which would be followed by five T20Is. The big question now is, who will he replace in the ODI side?

Abhishek's Dream Asia Cup 2025

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, he has already amassed 173 runs in his four outings till now. The most impressive part about his runs is that it has come at a staggering strike rate of 208. Now, to play at a strike rate off over 200 in the sluggish conditions in the UAE is no mean feat. Looking at his ability to change games quickly, the Indian board is interested in getting him in.

With Gautam Gambhir as coach, Abhishek has added another dimension to his game. He has started bowling as well.

Who Makes Way For Abhishek?

Will it be Rohit Sharma?