Updated 24 September 2025 at 15:18 IST

WATCH | Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Huge Six Sends Ball Out of Ground During Record-Breaking Knock vs Australia-A in Youth ODI

Australia U19 vs India U19, 2nd Youth ODI: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been in ominous form in the ongoing Youth ODIs in Australia.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi | Image: JioHotstar Screengrab
Australia U19 vs India U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is impressing one an all during his maiden tour of Australia. In the ongoing Youth ODIs, Suryavanshi has been in ominous form. After he announced himself with a cameo of 38 off 22 balls in the opening game, Suryavanshi did better in the second game as he smashed a brilliant 70 off 68 balls. During his knock, he hit six sixes and lit up Brisbane. The thing that stood out was that all his sixes went far. 

Among all his six sixes, there was one hit which went out of the park. It was a short ball from John James, which was hit from the middle of the blade towards backward square leg. The ball seemed to have gone out of the ground. It was a monstrous hit, just goes to show the power the youngster has. Here are the sixes he hit during his knock. 

Suryavanashi is certainly ticking the right boxes. Do not forget, the T20 World Cup takes place next year in India. Would the BCCI be interested in getting him in? 

Suryavanshi, The New Six King

During his whirlwind knock, he also broke Unmukt Chand's feat. Suryavanshi broke the Youth ODI record for most career sixes, surpassing Chand's 38 sixes. 

He has consistently been performing well. Before the tour of Australia, he did well in England as well. In England, he hit a breathtaking 143 off 78 balls in one of the games in the five-match series. The way he hits sixes, he is bound to be compared with former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 24 September 2025 at 15:09 IST

