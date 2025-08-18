After Being Dropped From India Squad, Sarfaraz Khan Excels At Buchi Babu Tournament 2025 With Stellar Century

Sarfaraz Khan is celebrating his century in the 1st Test match of the series against New Zealand in 2024 | Image: ANI

Buchi Babu Tournament 2025: Out of favour, Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan once again sent a message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector, Ajit Agarkar.

Sarfaraz Khan did not use any words, but it was his cricket bat that did the talking. The 27-year-old was snubbed from Team India's squad for the recently concluded England tour. However, that did not demotivate the right-handed batter.

Sarfaraz Khan Shines At Buchi Babu Tournament 2025

In the ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament 2025, Sarfaraz Khan displayed a stupendous performance and once again stole the spotlight for himself. The 27-year-old played a 138-run knock from 114 balls.

The middle-order batter was unlucky to end his knock in the final on Day 01 after being retired hurt. Sarfaraz Khan sustained a hamstring injury, which forced him to go off the field.

Sarfaraz Khan came on the field to bat at number 5. Following that, he smashed a 92-ball century. The batter also solidified a 100-run partnership with Aakash Parkar in the sixth wicket.

Not just in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, but Sarfaraz Khan was also not picked in the Team India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025. Sarfaraz Khan played his last Test match for Team India against New Zealand in the third match of the series in November 2024.

Despite being overlooked by the BCCI selectors, the 27-year-old continued to perform in domestic cricket. But still, he failed to earn a call-up.

Sarfaraz Khan's Stats In Test Cricket

Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut against England in February 2024. The middle-order batter played six Tests and 11 innings, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10 and a strike rate of 74.94. He hammered one century and three fifties in the red-ball cricket for India.